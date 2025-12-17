'We need Lionel Messi!' - New Barcelona presidential candidate vows to 'do whatever it takes' to bring Inter Miami superstar back to Camp Nou

Ciria was asked about Messi during a question-and-answer session with club members and replied: "We already said in 2021 that he was the best generational bridge in sporting terms and an economic engine. We need Leo Messi and we will do whatever it takes to bring him back."

Yet Ciria offered no clarification on what role Messi could play. The 38-year-old recently signed a three-year contract extension at MLS side Inter Miami, suggesting a playing return to aid Hansi Flick's current Barca side is highly unlikely. However, Messi has repeatedly stated a desire to return to Barcelona to live with his family once his time at MLS is up. Indeed he revealed just how much he misses Barcelona after making a secret trip back to Camp Nou recently, posting on Instgram: "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!