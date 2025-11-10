Getty/Instagram
Lionel Messi returns to Camp Nou! Argentina icon sends hugely emotional message to Barcelona fans after making secret visit to under-construction stadium and hints at long-awaited reunion
Tears flowed: Messi severed ties with Barca in 2021
Messi was left in tears when bidding farewell to Barca, with it becoming clear that financial troubles would make a contract extension for the Argentine GOAT impossible. With free agency being reached, he took on a new challenge in France with Paris Saint-Germain.
More major honours were collected there, alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but the Messi family - including wife Antonela and their three sons - struggled to settle in Paris. As a result, the American dream was chased when David Beckham and Inter Miami came calling in 2023.
Messi hints at Barcelona return in some capacity
Messi has taken his record-shattering haul of Ballons d’Or to eight - having become a World Cup winner - and is up to 46 major trophies as the most decorated player in history. A couple of those - Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield crowns - have been captured in the United States.
While happy in South Florida, Messi has seen a return to Camp Nou speculated on. It appears unlikely that that path will be trodden as a player, having signed a new contract in Miami, but a directorial or ambassadorial post may open up in the future. For now, he has enjoyed wandering around at empty venue that is being given a serious facelift.
Messi posted on Instagram after taking to a field that he once illuminated: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”
Friendly or exhibition: Will Messi play at Camp Nou again?
Inter Miami have vowed to do all they can to make a farewell appearance for Messi in Catalonia possible. Club president Jorge Mas has said: “Messi's departure from Barcelona was not to his liking, he could not say goodbye to his club that welcomed him as a child, and I think the circumstances were not what Lionel wanted. I gave him my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years to give him the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Inter Miami will go or we will do some kind of match.”
While a friendly could be lined up, Barca have explored the option of bringing their prodigal son back for an exhibition contest that would mark the grand reopening of Camp Nou. Scheduling issues posed a problem at one stage, but that venue is still not ready to welcome supporters through its doors once more. Messi could, therefore, reach the end of the 2025 MLS campaign before returning to Europe again.
Messi contract: Immediate future at Inter Miami
Barca president Joan Laporta, who once hinted at trying to bring Messi back in a playing capacity, has stated on a regular basis that the Blaugrana are looking to organise a match that Messi can grace. His latest comments on that subject were: “What we hope is that he can be given the great tribute he deserves.”
Messi is now tied to a deal at Inter Miami through 2028, which will take him beyond his 40th birthday. He will also be turning out at a new stadium there, with the Herons in the process of constructing a purpose-built ground that should be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.
Javier Mascherano’s side will be hoping to move in there as defending MLS Cup champions. More magic from Messi has kept them in the hunt for play-off glory this season, with the Argentine up to 42 goals as he prepares for the Conference semi-finals. A pitstop in Barcelona has been made before attention turns to a clash with Cincinnati.
