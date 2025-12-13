Lionel Messi finally gets to play in front of Indian fans after tour took chaotic turn in Kolkata

When Messi landed in Kolkata in the wee hours on Saturday, thousands of fans turned up at the airport to welcome the football legend. The Inter Miami captain was accompanied by his team-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, as the Herons trio headed to their hotel amid massive euphoria.

Similar enthusiasm was visible among the fans since early morning as nearly 85,000 fans visited Salt Lake Stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. However, Messi's visit to the stadium was cut short and the footballers were rushed out of the venue due to reported security concerns. The thousands of fans at the stadium could hardly see Messi's face during his short 20-minute appearance, which left them disgruntled. Seats were ripped up and thrown onto the Salt Lake Stadium pitch, while video footage from Indian news agency ANI showed fans who had climbed over a fence to hurl objects onto the field. The prime organiser of the event, Satadru Dutta, was detained due to mismanagement following the stadium chaos, and the chief minister of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee, has ordered a high-level enquiry.