Liga MX eliminates Play-In and makes room for Mexico national team preparations ahead of 2026 World Cup
The Clausura 2026 playoffs will be played without Mexican national team players, following a request from head coach Javier Aguirre.
- Clubs will release national team players six and a half weeks before the World Cup
- Two international friendlies to be held in January 2026
- Promotion remains a possibility, according to Liga MX president Mikel Arriola