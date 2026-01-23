'Every player has problems!' - Liam Rosenior confirms he's spoken to Cole Palmer over exit talk amid Chelsea star's 'homesickness' and injury concerns

Palmer's season has been interrupted by a persistent groin problem, with the youngster recently saying his fitness is not where it needs to be.

In mid December, he admitted: "I didn’t want to rush back too soon and then get injured again, and I’m still managing it, so it’s just about getting better each day. I enjoyed being back out there, and I’m still nowhere near 100 per cent in terms of fitness and sharpness, but I’m getting there and hopefully I’ll be there soon. I don’t want to do too much too soon but I’m getting there.

"I’ve been out for a while, probably the longest I’ve ever been out, so I was itching to get back out there with the team. To start and score was a nice feeling. We’ve obviously had a difficult few games, and it’s harder than people think, a game every three days. It’s a lot of travel and it’s difficult, so to get the win is great."

This week, reports have suggested the former Manchester City man is 'not enjoying' life in London, with some tipping him to leave Stamford Bridge. However, Rosenior has moved to allay any fears of a departure.