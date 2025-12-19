Getty Images Sport
Leicester City apologise after ditching tradition and holding employees' wages until AFTER Christmas
Festive discontent behind the scenes at the King Power
According to The Daily Mail, an internal email circulated to staff explained that wages would be paid on December 31 rather than ahead of Christmas, as had previously been the norm. While the club’s official payday has always been the final day of the month, Leicester had routinely brought payments forward in December to allow staff to plan and spend during the holiday season. The policy applied across the organisation, affecting not only administrative staff but also players and senior management. The decision, however, landed poorly due to the timing of the communication, which arrived just days before Christmas.
- Getty Images Sport
Club insists finances are stable
Leicester were quick to stress that the move was not linked to any immediate financial distress. Club sources have maintained that the organisation remains financially secure, despite widespread uncertainty surrounding its broader position. Nevertheless, there is understood to be significant dissatisfaction internally, largely due to the lack of notice given. Staff had grown accustomed to receiving their wages early in December, often on the final Friday or working day before Christmas, making the sudden change particularly disruptive. The email is believed to have been sent by interim managing director Kamonthip Netthanomsak.
It read: "I recognise that the earlier payment has become a valued tradition for many colleagues, and it is regrettable that I have been unable to relay this with greater notice to allow more time for your personal financial planning over the festive period. Please accept my personal apologies for any inconvenience this may cause you."
Hard times away from the pitch
The episode adds to a challenging period for Leicester City away from the pitch. Since their initial relegation from the Premier League in 2023, stability has been elusive. Although the Foxes bounced straight back to the top flight at the first attempt, that success was followed by another relegation, leaving the club once again in the Championship. Uncertainty continues to loom over the club’s future, with Leicester still awaiting the outcome of an investigation into alleged breaches of financial regulations. Should a sanction be imposed, there is speculation that a points deduction of between six and nine points could be enforced, potentially reshaping their promotion ambitions.
On the field, however, there has been a recent improvement. Under Marti Cifuentes, Leicester have pieced together encouraging results, including impressive victories over Derby County and Ipswich Town, alongside a hard-earned draw at Bristol City. Those performances have offered a degree of optimism amid the wider instability. They are currently eighth in the standings with 31 points from 21 matches.
- Getty
Vardy rolls back the years in Italy
While Leicester wrestle with internal issues, one of the club’s most iconic figures continues to write fresh chapters elsewhere. Jamie Vardy, the Premier League title winner who defined an era at the King Power, has made history in Italy by becoming the first Englishman to win the Serie A Player of the Month award. Now 38, Vardy has embraced a new challenge with Cremonese, following his summer move to Italy. His impact has been immediate and eye-catching, particularly during November, when he delivered a series of influential performances, including a memorable goal against Juventus. His nomination placed him alongside some of Serie A’s most prominent names, including Inter captain Lautaro Martínez, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Napoli winger David Neres. Vardy ultimately topped the vote, underlining his enduring appeal.
Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo said: "Vardy is truly a player from another era. One of those talents who, with their history, their achievements and the indomitable spirit with which they live every match, best express the romance of football. His arrival at Cremonese was greeted with great enthusiasm by all Serie A fans, and Vardy is repaying them with top-level performances, innate leadership and important goals, the result of the competitive spirit and shooting skills that have always distinguished him."
Vardy’s contract with Cremonese runs until the summer of 2026, having initially signed a one-year deal that includes a performance-based extension clause. Given his form, the likelihood of that option being activated appears increasingly strong.
Advertisement