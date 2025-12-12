Getty
Jamie Vardy makes history! Cremonese star becomes first EVER English player to win Serie A award
Italian job: Vardy to star in documentary alongside wife Rebekah
Vardy became a free agent when seeing his contract at Leicester expire. He helped them to a stunning title triumph in 2016 and took in 500 total appearances for the Foxes, scoring 200 goals and earning 26 England caps.
With no plans to hang up his boots any time soon, Vardy has embraced a new challenge alongside wife Rebekah and their children. They are set to star in their own documentary series, which will lift the lid on a surprising Italian job.
Vardy will have plenty to smile about on camera as he has landed a top prize in Serie A. He starred across the month of November, with a memorable goal being recorded against Turin-based giants Juventus. He was nominated for a monthly gong alongside AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, Napoli winger David Neres, Genoa's Leo Ostigard and Nicolo Zaniolo of Udinese.
History made: Vardy lands top Serie A prize
Vardy topped the poll, with Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo saying: "Vardy is truly a player from another era. One of those talents who, with their history, their achievements and the indomitable spirit with which they live every match, best express the romance of football.
"His arrival at Cremonese was greeted with great enthusiasm by all Serie A fans, and Vardy is repaying them with top-level performances, innate leadership and important goals, the result of the competitive spirit and shooting skills that have always distinguished him."
Vardy has become the first Englishman to win a prize that was first handed out in 2019. Since then, countrymen such as Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ashley Young and Tammy Abraham have graced the Italian top-flight.
Just like Ronaldo: Vardy tipped to play into his 40s
He has four goals in total for Serie A new boys Cremonese through 10 appearances. Vardy is just the second player, after Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, to net more than three goals for a promoted team at the age of 38 or over - with Zola achieving that feat for Cagliari prior to ending the 2004-05 campaign with nine efforts to his name.
Vardy may go on to better that total, allowing another entry in the record books to be secured. He has been showing no sign of slowing down, with his game all about high energy and clever movement.
It is being suggested that Vardy could have several seasons left in him yet, with there every reason to believe that he can emulate the efforts of Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo - who is still playing at the age of 40 with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.
Vardy contract: When deal at Cremonese expires
European football expert Andy Brassell has told talkSPORT: "There's still plenty in there, I feel. To have that sort of pressure off, I suppose in a way it must make him feel like going back and achieving stuff with Leicester.
"Leicester, who were never fancied to stay up. Then they were never fancied to be in the European mix. Then they were never fancied to win the league, win the FA Cup. And I guess, obviously, Cremonese is very different.
"Culturally, he's at a different point in his career. But I do think there's a little bit of him that feels, yeah, this is the perfect fit for me. With Serie A as well, it's got an incredible history of strikers in their mid to late 30s scoring a lot of goals.
"I mean, straight away, if you're Vardy, and you know anything about Italian football history, you're thinking I'm modern-day Antonio Di Natale or Fabio Quagliarella or any of those guys. Why can't I keep going until I'm 40, 41?"
Vardy only signed a one-year contract when heading to Italy, which is due to expire in the summer of 2026, but Cremonese have a performance-related extension option that can be triggered at any stage.
