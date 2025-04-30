Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi 2025Getty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparisons rubbished by Lautaro Martinez as Inter Milan captain gives honest verdict on Barcelona wonderkid ahead of Champions League semi-final clash

L. YamalBarcelona vs InterBarcelonaInterChampions LeagueInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerL. MessiL. Martinez

Lautaro Martinez gave his verdict on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparisons ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Yamal is often compared to Messi
  • Tipped to match the Argentine's greatness
  • Martinez shared his opinion on the comparisons
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match