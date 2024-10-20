Lamine Yamal likened to Barcelona legend Rivaldo as Brazilian icon makes 'best in the world' declaration

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeLamine Yamal likened to Barcelona legend Rivaldo as Brazilian icon makes 'best in the world' declarationL. YamalBarcelonaLaLigaSpainBarcelona and Brazil icon Rivaldo heaped praise on Lamine Yamal as he made a 'best in the world' prediction about the youngster.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRivaldo showers praise on YamalPredicts he could be the best in the worldBarca remain confident winger will sign new long-term dealFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below