Shots fired at Kylian Mbappe? Luis Enrique ‘convinced’ PSG will have ‘way better squad’ next season as star forward nears Real Madrid transfer
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has backed his side to improve next season, even if Kylian Mbappe completes his expected move to Real Madrid.
- Claimed PSG will improve "if everything goes well"
- Promised they will be better in all areas
- Mbappe reportedly agreed to Real Madrid deal