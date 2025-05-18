Kevin De Bruyne to make stunning Arsenal move?! Ex-Gunners captain explains how 'clash' with key player would make seismic transfer for Man City dynamo a no-go
Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, however, Gunners legend William Gallas doesn't think that the move is very likely.
- De Bruyne set to leave Man City this summer
- Belgian linked with move to City's rivals Arsenal
- Gallas thinks KDB would hinder Odegaard at Emirates