Jude Bellingham BANNED! Real Madrid star learns punishment for controversial red card vs Osasuna after showing 'disdainful attitude' towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero
Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-match suspension for his comments aimed at the referee during Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna on Saturday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham sent off for swearing at referee
- Star denies he insulted the official
- Has been suspended for next two La Liga matches