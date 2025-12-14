Jobe Bellingham shown straight red card in Borussia Dortmund's draw with Freiburg as England U21 international's miserable start to life in Germany continues

Speaking to DAZN after the 1-1 draw, Kobel said: "We're definitely disappointed. If the red card doesn't happen, the result would look different. We had the game under control and were very dominant."

Sunday's result means Dortmund have now won only two of their last five league matches, though they remain unbeaten in seven and have lost just the once in the Bundesliga this season having fallen to a Der Klassiker defeat to Bayern Munich in mid-October. Bayern were unable to capitalise upon both Dortmund and RB Leipzig dropping points as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Mainz 05.

Bellingham's start to life in Germany has also been marred by off-field issues, after his father, Mark, was banned from the Dortmund dressing room having taken umbrage to his son's half-time withdrawal in their 3-3 draw with St. Pauli in August.

It was reported that Bellingham senior waited in the tunnel after the game as he sought a conversation with Dortmund sporting director and former player Sebastian Kehl. Following the incident, Kehl confirmed that families will not be allowed access to any out-of-bounds areas in the future.

"We are all disappointed about the result yesterday," Kehl said. "And still, the active area at our club remains reserved for players, coaches and officials, not families and advisors.

"This will not happen again. We have made this clear to all involved."

