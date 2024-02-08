Jesse Lingard sets trophy target after completing FC Seoul move – with ex-Man Utd & England star snubbing ‘many offers’ in order to embrace new challenge in South Korea

Chris Burton
Jesse Lingard GFX
Jesse LingardManchester UnitedTransfersEnglandFC SeoulPremier LeagueK-League 1

Jesse Lingard snubbed “many offers” before agreeing to join FC Seoul, with the ex-Manchester United already setting trophy targets in South Korea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Released by Forest in 2023
  • Been a free agent ever since
  • Finally signed another contract

Editors' Picks