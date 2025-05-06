Jermaine Jenas reveals desperate plea to wife Ellie Penfold before couple's divorce after sexting scandal as former Spurs star was ‘prepared to be unhappy for the rest of my life’
Former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas has admitted he would have done anything to stay with wife Ellie Penfold before she divorced him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jenas embroiled in scandal
- Sacked from BBC and split up with his wife
- Made desperate attempt to save marriage