Jermaine Jenas' imminent broadcasting return 'triggers serious unrest' at talkSPORT after BBC sexting scandal that led to ex-Tottenham & England star's sacking
Jermaine Jenas is set to make a return to commentary at talkSPORT, a decision that has reportedly 'triggered serious unrest' within the organization.
- Jenas was sacked by BBC in 2024
- Allegedly sent "inappropriate messages" to female colleagues
- Some talkSPORT employees refuse to work with Jenas