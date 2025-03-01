FBL-ENG-FACUP-CRYSTAL PALACE-MILLWALLAFP
Suraj Radia

'His ear looks terrible' - Jean-Philippe Mateta 'conscious' in hospital after suffering 'very serious' head injury as Oliver Glasner calls out Millwall goalkeeper for dangerous challenge

Oliver Glasner criticised the "terrible" challenge that saw Jean-Philippe Mateta suffer a head injury during Crystal Palace's win over Millwall.

  • Mateta stretchered off after collision with goalkeeper
  • Roberts was sent off following VAR review
  • Glasner confirmed Palace star is conscious in hospital
