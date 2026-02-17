Jadon Sancho & girlfriend Saweetie make first public appearance together as Man Utd flop takes American rapper out for dinner in Paris

England international Sancho was snapped enjoying an evening out with Saweetie - whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper - when heading for dinner in the French capital of Paris.

They were clearly in the city of love for a post-Valentine’s Day break, having been caught on camera in Paris on Sunday. Sancho was unable to whisk his partner away on February 14 as he was in FA Cup action for Villa that day against Newcastle - as he stepped off the bench in a 3-1 defeat for Unai Emery’s side.

Sancho and Saweetie dressed up for their night on the tiles, although they also wrapped up against the elements as winter chills continue to bite in Europe. The pair were in high spirits as they smiled for the cameras that caught them leaving their hotel for some food and drink.

The following day, they were spotted again - in more casual attire - when visiting the iconic Shakespeare and Company bookstore. Their loved-up display continued as they once again held hands while entering the venue.