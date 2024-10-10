Jack Grealish reveals why he will never ask England team-mate Bukayo Saka to babysit after Man City star becomes a father to daughter Mila with long-term partner Sasha Attwood
Jack Grealish, who has welcomed a daughter to the world with long-term partner Sasha Attwood, has explained why he won’t ask Bukayo Saka to babysit.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City forward now a proud father
- Wouldn't trust Arsenal star to babysit
- Kane picked out as most responsible