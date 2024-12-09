'We're inviting him to come & play' - Paul Pogba urged to join ex-Man Utd team-mate Mason Greenwood at Marseille by former Juventus & France co-star Adrien Rabiot as doping ban ticks down
Paul Pogba has been 'invited' to join ex-Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood at Marseille by former Juventus co-star Adrien Rabiot.
- World Cup winner released by Juve
- Now available as a free agent
- Clear to resume career in March 2025