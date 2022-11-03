Inter most expensive sales - How Nerazzurri made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

GFX Info Inter TransfersGOAL
The San Siro side have made some big sums by selling their top players over the years

As one of the major forces in Italian and European football, some of the best players of all time have jumped at the chance to join Inter over the decades.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Hernan Crespo and Samuel Eto'o are among the many elite stars who have enjoyed successful spells at the San Siro side.

All stars come and go, however, and Inter have done some excellent business when it comes to selling some top names for big fees, too.

But, which players form part of Inter's most expensive sales?

GOAL takes a look!

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022-23

Michele Di Gregorio

€4M

€8.4M

2021-22

Romelu Lukaku

€113M

€203.55M

2020-21

Mauro Icardi

€50M

€82.55M

2019-20

Gabriel Barbosa

€17.5M

€66.74M

2018-19

Geoffrey Kondogbia

€22M

€87.42M

2017-18

Gianluca Caprari

€15M

€79.24M

2016-17

Diego Laxalt

€5.8M

€18.5M

2015-16

Mateo Kovacic

€38M

€115.32M

2014-15

Ishak Belfodil

€5.75M

€23.6M

2013-14

Giulio Donati

€3M

€11M

2012-13

Philippe Coutinho

€13M

€63.3M

2011-12

Samuel Eto'o

€27M

€55.95M

2010-11

Mario Balotelli

€29.5M

€66.53M

2009-10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

€69.5M

€109.1M

2008-09

Pele

€6M

€10.18M

2007-08

Fabio Grosso

€8.7M

€14.24M

2006-07

Obafemi Martins

€16M

€31.89M

2005-06

Andy van der Meyde

€9M

€22.66M

2004-05

Fabio Cannavaro

€10M

€29.82M

2003-04

Hernan Crespo

€26M

€49.92M

2002-03

Ronaldo

€45M

€103.25M

2001-02

Robbie Keane

€18M

€52.13M

2000-01

Angelo Peruzzi

€17.9M

€28.75M

TOTAL

€1.33B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Inter top 10 most expensive player sales

