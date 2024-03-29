This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jacob Schneider

'Welcome to Miami!' - David Beckham pokes fun at Neymar-Lionel Messi reunion talk as he poses for photo with Al-Hilal superstar & wife Victoria amid transfer speculation

NeymarLionel MessiBrazilMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFAl HilalSaudi Pro League

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham posted a photo at dinner with Neymar Friday morning, teasing a potential Lionel Messi reunion at South Beach.

  • Neymar sidelined with ACL injury
  • Inter Miami's Beckham meets him for dinner
  • Rumors swirl on social media over potential transfer

