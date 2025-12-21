Getty
‘Incredibly strong’ Scott McTominay billed as best in Serie A as ex-Man Utd star sets Italian football alight with Napoli
Italian job: How McTominay took Serie A by storm
McTominay moved to Italy in the summer of 2024 when completing a £26 million ($35m) transfer. He is a product of the famed academy system at Old Trafford and took in 255 appearances for the Red Devils before stepping out of his comfort zone.
An immediate impact was made in Naples, with a career-best goal return of 13 efforts being posted in his debut campaign. He ended the season with a domestic crown and MVP honours. McTominay has gone on to help fire Scotland to the 2026 World Cup - their first appearance at FIFA’s flagship event since 1998.
He emulated the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when being named Serie A Player of the Year, while becoming the first Scot to land that prize. At 29 years of age, he appears to be performing at the peak of his powers - with ‘Queen of Italy’ girlfriend Cam Reading on hand to offer vital support away from the field.
Napoli team-mate explains what makes McTominay special
McTominay has become a popular character on the field and in the dressing room at Napoli. Beukema forms part of his ever-growing fan club, with the Dutch defender telling Serie A’s official YouTube channel when asked to pick out the strongest player in the Italian top-flight: “I have to say my friend Scott. He’s incredibly strong, and he’s also a great human being.”
Napoli boss Antonio Conte has said of prising McTominay away from Premier League heavyweights: “I knew him when he played at United because I coached two times in England. I saw a great potential in this player and in my mind was 'why he was not dominant in England?'
“He has great potential and when the possibility came up to sign him for Napoli, honestly at the first moment I didn't believe it could happen. It happened and now he is enjoying it. For a player like him, he was born as a footballer for Manchester United but there is a point in your career and life you need to change and to try another experience. It happened with us and we are really happy for him. We are not only talking about a fantastic player but a good person.”
Transfer talk: Serie A stars attracting interest
McTominay is now generating more transfer talk, despite being tied to a contract through to 2028. A return to England has been speculated on, while Barcelona are said to be one of his many suitors.
Other talented performers with past ties to the Premier League are also attracting admiring glances in Italy. Ex-Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is starring at AC Milan, while former Everton, Leicester and Fulham star Ademola Lookman has become a talismanic presence at Atalanta.
The Nigeria international is considered to be the toughest opponent that Beukema has faced. He of the 28-year-old winger: “He’s quick, annoying to play against, unpredictable, very strong.” Beukema picked Alessandro Bastoni and Gleison Bremer as Serie A’s top defenders.
Discussing the winning mentality that has been forged at Napoli, Beukema described the city as “unique” and head coach Conte as “charismatic”. He went on to hail the atmosphere at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as “phenomenal” and named Frank Anguissa as a “quiet leader” in a star-studded squad.
Trophy bids: Napoli in the hunt for more major honours
Napoli are in contention to defend their Serie A title this season. They sit third in the table through 15 rounds of fixtures, with just a two-point gap separating them from leaders Juventus.
They will be back in action on Monday when facing Bologna in the Suppercoppa Italiana final, with that contest presenting McTominay and Co with another opportunity to add to their respective medal collections.
