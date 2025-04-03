Illan Meslier dropped! Leeds goalkeeper won't start against Luton as Daniel Farke confirms key decision after ex-Man Utd target's costly blunders in Swansea draw
Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be dropped to the bench for his team's Championship match against Luton, coach Daniel Farke has confirmed.
- Meslier punished after Swansea blunders
- Darlow set to start against Luton
- Leeds eye replacements for French goalkeeper