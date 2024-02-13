Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara 'missing' Manchester after 'big shock' of Barcelona transfer as she admits she grew to love life in England following 'horrible food' rant Manchester CityBarcelonaIlkay GundoganLaLigaPremier League

Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara has admitted that she "misses" life in Manchester after the player's "shock" transfer to Barcelona last summer.