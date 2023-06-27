Ilkay Gundogan's model & TV presenter wife Sara Arfaoui thanks Man City fans for all their 'love' after Barcelona transfer - eight months after 'horrible food' complaint

Ilkay Gundogan’s wife, Sara Arfaoui, has thanked City fans for their “love” having previously aired her frustration at life in Manchester.

WHAT HAPPENED? The model and TV presenter will be leaving English shores this summer alongside her Germany international husband, with Gundogan preparing to link up with La Liga giants Barcelona as a free agent. He departs with a place in City folklore secured as captain of the club’s historic Treble-winning squad, and Arfaoui says many happy memories will be taken to Catalunya.

WHAT THEY SAID: She has said in a farewell message on Instagram: “I can't say much just because I'm not realising what is happening. All I can say is thank you Manchester for giving us all this love and thank you to our friends. I will miss my City family. I arrived in Manchester without expectations and I leave as a wife, a mum and with the greatest friends we could wish for. I did follow City everywhere, dreaming of winning the Champions League, but what happened was more than I dreamed of. I will keep everyone in my heart. My @ilkayguendogan, you were amazing and I was proud of you every game. Forever the Treble capitano!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Italian influencer Arfaoui, who has Algerian roots, has changed her tune from October 2022 when she hit out on social media at the food on offer in Manchester. She said at the time: “Sorry, I'm sad to be honest but nothing. I tried so bad to find a good restaurant but horrible food everywhere. Can't find a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food… everything frozen. Restaurants here are focus on making money with drinks and shot like nightclubs, not quality food. Maybe in London but in Manchester nothing. I'm sorry.”

WHAT NEXT? Eating out in the North West of England is no longer a concern for Arfaoui as she will be joining Gundogan on his new adventure in Spain, with the 32-year-old midfielder walking away from City having taken in 304 appearances for the club across seven memorable years.