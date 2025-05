This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMAGN ‘You don’t have great coaches’ – Former USMNT striker Herculez Gomez calls out American coaching as key barrier to developing world-class players Major League Soccer C. Pulisic H. Gomez The former USMNT star has pointed to the lack of quality coaches as the main reason why the US struggles to develop world class players Gomez identifies coaching quality as the fundamental issue in U.S. player development

American soccer infrastructure and facilities exceed many countries producing elite talent

Cultural development gaps from early stages prevent technical and tactical growth Article continues below