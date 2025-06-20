'He was teaching me a lot' - Florian Wirtz reveals new Liverpool team-mate Jeremie Frimpong taught him English at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of duo making Anfield switch F. Wirtz Liverpool J. Frimpong Transfers Premier League

Florian Wirtz has said he has Jeremie Frimpong to thank for teaching him English, after the German joined his former teammate at Liverpool.