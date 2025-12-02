Getty
'He is not OK' - Lucas Paqueta still 'suffering' from impact of FA spot-fixing investigation after seeing red for dissent
Paqueta's struggles
Paqueta was at the centre of a lengthy FA investigation into spot-fixing, which began in August of 2023, and saw the Brazil international charged in May of 2024. He was cleared of the allegations in July of 2025, bringing to an end a two-year ordeal in which the threat of a lifetime ban hovered above him, like a Sword of Damocles. The FA did warn Paqueta about his future conduct, and he was also reprimanded for failing to comply with the investigation, but he was allowed to return to the game and keep playing, having avoided any punishment. Nevertheless, at the weekend, Paqueta was sent off against Liverpool for dissent, and later claimed that he was not given the proper support by the game's governing body.
Post-Liverpool rant
After his red card, Paqueta wrote on social media: "It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behaviour is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry I'm not perfect."
He added: "I understand that now I have to look like the villain; it's difficult to live with everything that has been caused in my life and in my mental health! I will continue trying to prevent them from affecting me even more.
"This does not justify my expulsion, and for that I apologise to the fans and my teammates!"
Now, Nuno has backed Paqueta's take that he is continuing to struggle with the fallout of the investigation, telling reporters: "I think it [the investigation] is affecting him but he is willing to move forward, to try and put this aside and continue to play football in the way that he does.
"He is not OK. He is suffering, he is disappointed and upset. He realises the mistake that he made and he is willing to move forward. Sometimes people are not aware of the problems that football players endure. But I think [he] is going to overcome this situation."
Paqueta's suspension
Because Paqueta was sent off as a result of two yellow cards, he will only be suspended for West Ham's forthcoming fixture against Manchester United. The Hammers sit 17th in the Premier League table and are only outside of the relegation zone due to goal difference. They have an identical record as Leeds in 18th, and are one point clear of Burnley in 19th. Losing a player as good as Paqueta, even if it is only for a game, is an undoubted blow, but Nuno did confirm that the playmaker is set to play against Brighton on Sunday.
He added: "At the same time, everybody deserves a chance, and this is the case. We have to move forward. Lucas isn’t available for the Manchester United game, but he will be involved in the next one."
He also scotched any talk of Paqueta potentially completing a move to Manchester City, having been heavily linked with the club before the FA opened their investigation against him."I think that is over. It is finished - that is clear," he said. However, it likely did have a negative result on Paqueta's mental health, seeing a move to the Etihad disintegrate in front of his eyes.
What comes next?
West Ham will hope to put points on the board against United before taking on Brighton this weekend. Both of those games are away from home, before they take on Aston Villa at home on December 14. Paqueta has scored three goals in 12 games this season, and will be out to add to that tally once he returns.
