'He blows me away!' - Pedri names Bayern Munich star as the one player he'd sign for Barcelona
Pedri names Musiala as the only player he'd sign for Barca
Appearing on the YouTube channel xBuyer, the Barcelona midfielder was asked which single player he would sign if he had full control. He was quick to admit and name the one player on his mind: “A player who blows me away is Musiala. He’s very good.”
The addition of Musiala to the already star-studded squad is exciting, but the reality is far more complicated. Musiala extended his Bayern contract until 2030, and even with a release clause reportedly in place, the figure is far from small with €175 million, dropping to €100m only in 2029.
Pedri was also asked about his favourite player from La Masia, to which he replied: "The one I like the most is Dro, he is very good, he has a lot of quality and it seems that he does not have a hard time doing things."
Why Musiala impresses Pedri and why the transfer won't happen
Musiala is one of Europe’s most complete young attackers - versatile, technically sharp, and dangerously productive in the final third. His ability to glide past defenders and contribute goals makes him a standout even among elite talent.
But the admiration isn’t one-sided. Bayern once wanted Pedri. In 2020, shortly after Barca’s infamous 8-2 Champions League defeat, former Barca sporting director Ramon Planes revealed that Bayern requested a video call to push for Pedri’s signing.
Pedri acknowledged the interest but said it was never realistic: “It's true that Bayern were interested in me. But I have an unconditional love for Barca. I’ve always wanted to play here. That's why it was very difficult to imagine going to another club.”
So while Pedri dreams of Musiala in a Barcelona shirt, both players are entrenched pillars of their current clubs, neither likely to move anytime soon.
How Pedri and Musiala became elite young stars
Pedri and Musiala emerged almost simultaneously on the European stage, with both players making their senior breakthroughs in 2020. Pedri arrived at Barcelona from Las Palmas and adapted instantly to top-level football, while Musiala progressed rapidly through Bayern's youth system after his move from Chelsea.
Their rise to prominence was equally swift. Pedri’s 2020-21 season turned him into a regular starter across all major competitions, marking him as Barcelona’s most influential young midfielder. Musiala’s breakthrough in 2021-22 confirmed him as Bayern’s next major attacking talent, earning consistent minutes and producing decisive contributions in the Bundesliga and Champions League.
Since then, both have become central to the identities of their respective teams. Pedri anchors Barcelona’s midfield with his positional intelligence, composure, and ability to control the rhythm of matches. Musiala provides Bayern with a more explosive dimension, using his dribbling and acceleration to unsettle opponents and create scoring chances.
By 2025, Pedri has accumulated roughly 200 appearances with 28 goals and 23 assists, reflecting his influence as a playmaker and organiser. Musiala, with around 200 appearances, 64 goals and 39 assists, has established himself as a more direct attacking threat with higher scoring output.
Pedri brings control; Musiala brings chaos. One dictates the game, the other breaks it open. Their contrasting styles explain why Pedri speaks so highly of Musiala’s talent.
What lies ahead for Pedri and Musiala
Both stars are currently on recovery paths. Pedri suffered a hamstring tear shortly after El Clasico. Initially ruled out for six weeks, he’s progressing faster than expected and could return sooner, though Barcelona are cautious about avoiding a relapse.
Musiala, meanwhile, is recovering from a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle sustained in July 2025 during the Club World Cup. He has returned to light grass training and is expected to be fit for competitive action by December 2025.
Their importance to their clubs cannot be overstated. Pedri remains the backbone of Barcelona’s midfield while Musiala is Bayern’s most exciting attacking hope.
For now, both remain central figures in their respective projects and any talk of a Barcelona-Musiala union remains nothing more than admiration from one elite talent to another.
