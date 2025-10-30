(C)GettyImages
Barcelona learn extent of 'serious' Pedri injury with star midfielder to miss Chelsea clash in Champions League
Barcelona's injury crisis grows with Pedri out for a month
According to Mundo Deportivo, Pedri has suffered a distal biceps femoris tear in his left thigh, a serious hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for around a month. The 22-year-old, visibly exhausted in the latter stages of the El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, was sent off late in the game and later diagnosed with the strain after medical assessments.
An official club statement read: “The first-team player Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. The player’s recovery will dictate his return to action.” The Spaniard will miss over a month of action, ruling him out of key fixtures against Elche, Club Brugge, Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao, Chelsea and, most likely, Atletico Madrid.
Pedri’s absence compounds Flick’s growing headache. The midfielder has been the engine of Barcelona’s midfield, starting all 13 competitive fixtures this season and logging more minutes than any other player in the squad. His combination of vision, balance, and precision passing has been central to Barcelona’s control-based game. But that workload now appears to have taken its toll. However, the injury break could be a blessing for Pedri as he can focus on his recovery after playing 41 consecutive games for Flick.
Barca's mounting absentee list
This is not the first time Pedri’s body has signalled overload. Having also featured heavily for Spain’s national team during the recent World Cup qualifiers, fatigue and accumulated strain seem to have led to another setback.
Pedri’s injury pushes Barcelona’s casualty list to eight, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Joan Garcia, Christensen, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. While the Polish striker is close to returning and may feature against Elche on Sunday, the rest remain uncertain. Olmo and Garcia have resumed light field work but are weeks away from full fitness.
The absences have ripped through the team’s structure, leaving Flick with limited midfield depth and forcing tactical improvisation. Youngsters Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Fermin Lopez are now expected to shoulder key responsibilities. There are plans that Casado could slotted into a double pivot with Frenkie de Jong, while Eric Garcia is another makeshift option in defensive midfield.
It’s a grim picture for Flick, who has already seen his side slip five points behind Madrid in La Liga following defeats to Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain. Pedri’s loss now removes the team’s creative heartbeat just as the Catalan giants enter their most demanding phase of the season.
Flick’s tactical test and youth reliance
For Flick, Pedri’s injury could not have come at a worse time. The German coach, brought in to modernise Barcelona’s tempo and pressing structure, must now navigate a congested fixture list with a depleted squad.
Barca’s next three fixtures against Elche, Brugge and Vigo, will test the club’s depth and Flick’s flexibility. The coach is expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 setup, pairing De Jong with Casado in midfield while alternating between Marc Bernal and Lopez in the attacking roles. There’s also an increasing possibility of Flick giving minutes to academy prospects Dro Fernandez and Xavi Espart, both of whom have impressed with Barca Atletic. While fans await Lewandowski’s return to full match fitness, the reliance on youth mirrors the club’s longer-term plan but presents immediate risk.
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has stepped up for Barcelona during their recent injury crisis, providing crucial attacking depth and energy following the absences of key players like Raphinha. Since Barca's fixture against PSG, Rashford has notched two goals and three assists in the Champions League, taking his tally to four goals and two assists in the European competition quickly becoming a consistent threat in the final third.
Defining period ahead for Flick and his men
The coming weeks may define Barcelona’s campaign. Beyond the Chelsea clash on November 25, the Catalans face Bilbao and Atleti. These clashes could turn out to be their season-defining fixtures, one that could decide whether they remain in contention across competitions. Flick’s challenge is to keep the team stable and bring steady results while also managing minutes for a squad on the brink of burnout.
The club medical staff have opted for a cautious rehabilitation plan for Pedri, prioritising full recovery over urgency, especially given his recurring muscle issues. If all goes well, he could return in mid-December, possibly for Barcelona’s Champions League group finale.
