Getty Images Sport
What next for Harvey Elliott?! Aston Villa Unai Emery makes stark transfer admission about out-of-favour Liverpool loanee as January looms
Elliott's struggles at Aston Villa
Villa are facing a crucial call over Elliott's next steps after the Liverpool loanee slipped further down the pecking order in recent weeks. The 22-year-old has made just one Premier League start since arriving in the summer and has been left out of the club's last seven matchday squads in the Premier League. His lack of involvement has heightened speculation that the Reds will recall him in January, especially with a mandatory £35 million ($47m) purchase clause activating if he reaches 10 appearances.
The structure of the loan had originally been viewed as a chance for Elliott to accelerate his development in a high-level environment, but the early months of the season have told a different story. The Villans' form and the emergence of other midfield options have severely limited the opportunities available to him. As a result, both clubs now find themselves needing clarity ahead of a decisive mid-season transfer window.
- AFP
Emery makes Elliott transfer admission
Just weeks before the January transfer window opens, Emery told reporters: "We are speaking with him and about his situation. He is not here with us. Hopefully we can get the best for him and the best for us. I respect him as a player and as a person. He is training well, but we have one circumstance with him.
"Hopefully, we can get a solution for him to try to play consistently and try to continue in his career with us or not. I have spoken with him two or three times about the situation we have with him. Firstly, my decision and also the situation. He is on loan playing with us, but he is not definitely adding to us with a permanent contract."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Elliott return to Liverpool?
With the January transfer window fast approaching, Elliott's future at Villa Park now hinges on what happens over the next several weeks as the club navigate a congested fixture list in December. Increased rotation in domestic and European competitions could offer the midfielder a chance to re-enter Emery's plans and influence the club's decision, although the manager's words suggest his days are numbered.
Should Elliott continue to miss out, Liverpool are expected to explore bringing him back early to avoid stagnation in his development. The Reds remain invested in his long-term trajectory, and the lack of minutes at Villa may prompt a reassessment of the loan strategy altogether. A recall would also reopen the possibility of integrating him into Arne Slot's plans as the Reds continue to toil, or arranging a new temporary move with guaranteed playing time.
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool want to solve Salah issue first
Before thinking about bringing back Elliott from his loan spell, Liverpool are currently focused on resolving the Mohamed Salah issue after the Egyptian winger vented his frustrations against the club and the manager in front of the media after being left out of the starting line-up by Slot for the third consecutive Premier League game against Leeds..
Salah has even hinted that he could leave the Merseyside club in the upcoming January transfer window and has already been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. In fact, the SPL chief executive Omar Mugharbel has confirmed that the Liverpool talisman is a transfer target amid uncertainty over his future at Anfield.
Speaking to reporters, Mugharbel said: "Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players. For sure, Salah is one of them [a target]."
After a morale-boosting win over Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday, Slot's men will be back in action with renewed energy on Saturday as they host Brighton in a key Premier League fixture at Anfield.
Advertisement