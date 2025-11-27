Getty Images
What next for Harvey Elliott?! Aston Villa set for 'decision' on out-of-favour Liverpool loanee as Unai Emery explains lack of minutes
Elliott struggling for minutes at Aston Villa
Aston Villa are facing a crucial call over Elliott’s next steps after the Liverpool loanee slipped further down the pecking order in recent weeks. The 22-year-old has made just one Premier League start since arriving in the summer and has been left out of four of Villa’s last five matchday squads across all competitions. His lack of involvement has heightened speculation that Liverpool may recall him in January, especially with a mandatory £35 million purchase clause activating if he reaches 10 appearances.
The structure of the loan had originally been viewed as a chance for Elliott to accelerate his development in a high-level environment, but the early months of the season have told a different story. The Villains’ form and the emergence of other midfield options have severely limited the opportunities available to him. As a result, both clubs now find themselves needing clarity ahead of a decisive mid-season transfer window.
Emery addressed the situation openly ahead of Villa’s Europa League clash with BSC Young Boys, acknowledging that Elliott is currently struggling for minutes due to competition within the squad. Despite the midfielder’s strong application in training, the Spaniard stressed that other players have simply been performing at a higher level. With increased rotation expected over the next month, all parties will now look to see whether Elliott can earn a meaningful place in the team before the January discussions begin.
- AFP
Emery clears the air on Elliott's future
When asked directly about Elliott’s lack of playing time and whether Liverpool might recall him, Emery responded: “He is one of our players and hopefully he can help us. Then, we are going to decide.” His comments reflected a measured stance, acknowledging both Elliott’s continued involvement and the looming decision point.
Emery expanded further on his reasoning for the midfielder’s absence, saying: “Firstly, there are other players performing very well. This is the first argument of why he is not playing.”
In a broader reflection during his pre-match press conference, Emery added: “We have a lot of matches and we must focus with the players we have now. We are not thinking about the transfer window in January. Harvey is one of our players and we hope he can help us, then we are going to decide.” He also emphasised Elliott’s professionalism, noting: “We have a lot of players performing very well, but he is training very well.”
Elliott has a £35m obligation to buy after 10 appearances
Elliott’s situation is complicated by the terms of his loan agreement, as Villa are obligated to purchase him for £35 million if he reaches 10 appearances this season. The loan had initially looked like a key opportunity for Elliott to rebuild momentum after fluctuating minutes at Liverpool, but the landscape at Villa Park has shifted sharply. With Villa competing deep into multiple competitions, Emery has leaned heavily on players performing at a consistently high level, leaving Elliott among those struggling to break into the rotation. Even so, the manager’s praise of Elliott’s training intensity suggests the door is not fully closed.
For Liverpool, the situation is equally significant, as they weigh whether Elliott is better served returning to Anfield midway through the campaign. Although the midfielder has long been viewed as a future key figure in their system, his time at Villa was designed to bring regular Premier League minutes that have not materialised.
- Getty Images Sport
Could Elliott return to Liverpool?
With January approaching quickly, Elliott’s future now hinges on what happens over the next several weeks as Villa navigate a congested fixture list. Increased rotation in domestic and European competitions could offer the midfielder a chance to re-enter Emery’s plans and influence the club’s decision.
Should Elliott continue to miss out, however, Liverpool are expected to explore bringing him back early to avoid stagnation in his development. The Reds remain invested in his long-term trajectory, and the lack of minutes at Villa may prompt a reassessment of the loan strategy altogether. A recall would also reopen the possibility of integrating him into Arne Slot's or his successor’s plans or arranging a new temporary move with guaranteed playing time.
Advertisement