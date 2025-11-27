What next for Harvey Elliott?! Aston Villa set for 'decision' on out-of-favour Liverpool loanee as Unai Emery explains lack of minutes

Aston Villa are facing a crucial call over Elliott’s next steps after the Liverpool loanee slipped further down the pecking order in recent weeks. The 22-year-old has made just one Premier League start since arriving in the summer and has been left out of four of Villa’s last five matchday squads across all competitions. His lack of involvement has heightened speculation that Liverpool may recall him in January, especially with a mandatory £35 million purchase clause activating if he reaches 10 appearances.

The structure of the loan had originally been viewed as a chance for Elliott to accelerate his development in a high-level environment, but the early months of the season have told a different story. The Villains’ form and the emergence of other midfield options have severely limited the opportunities available to him. As a result, both clubs now find themselves needing clarity ahead of a decisive mid-season transfer window.

Emery addressed the situation openly ahead of Villa’s Europa League clash with BSC Young Boys, acknowledging that Elliott is currently struggling for minutes due to competition within the squad. Despite the midfielder’s strong application in training, the Spaniard stressed that other players have simply been performing at a higher level. With increased rotation expected over the next month, all parties will now look to see whether Elliott can earn a meaningful place in the team before the January discussions begin.