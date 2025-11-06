Harry Kane labelled 'world's best No.9' and 'one of the all-time greats' as Bayern Munich goal-machine is compared to Robert Lewandowski

Kane is showing no sign of slowing down at 32 years of age, with it being suggested that he could be another that plays on towards the age of 40. Portuguese icon Ronaldo has already achieved that feat at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

CR7 has reached the top through hard work and relentless drive, with Kane considered to occupy a similar talent pool after earning hero status despite never being the quickest, biggest or most comfortable on the ball.

Campbell added when asked if Kane is similar to Ronaldo in that regard: “Yeah. Ten years ago you might have said ‘he’s decent’. He’s not got blistering pace, he’s not got the silky touches and stuff like that but he’s stood the test of time. He knows exactly where the goal is. Technically he’s flawless - left foot, right foot - and he’s continued to produce 20-30 goal seasons for the last 10 years.

“Credit to him, he’s earned the right to put himself among the world’s best No.9s currently - and probably one of the best ever English No.9s to do it. It’s great to see that he’s gone on to do so well and continued to score goals. Obviously now he’s in Germany and picked up where he left off in the Premier League. It’s great to see an English lad putting their name out there on the world stage.”