'Tommy left me a little note’ – Harry Kane reveals message from Bayern team-mate Muller ahead of Euro 2024 and insists Germany have a 'little soft spot' for England
Harry Kane has revealed what Bayern team-mate Thomas Muller told him in a note left at England's Euro 2024 training base.
- Kane and Muller are team-mates at Bayern Munich
- Now on international duty with respective nations at Euro 204
- Muller left letter for England star at team hotel