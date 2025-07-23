Harry Kane sends special message to Lionesses after Sarina Wiegman's side reach second successive European Championship final in dramatic style

England men's team captain Harry Kane sent out a special message for the women's side as they reached their second consecutive European Championship final after dramatically beating Italy in the last-four stage. The Lionesses came back from behind to take the match to extra-time where Chloe Kelly scored a last-gasp goal to book their berth in the final.

Kane sends message to Lionesses

England reached the Euro final for the second consecutive time

Lionesses dramatically beat Italy in the semi-final