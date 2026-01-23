Getty
'Let's see each other soon!' - Harry Kane eyeing emotional reunion with Toby Alderweireld after former Tottenham team-mate analyses 'one-season wonder' on Belgian TV
Spurs record holder & Bayern superstar
Kane severed ties with Spurs in 2023 as the club’s all-time leading scorer, with 280 goals being recorded through 435 appearances - with 213 of those efforts coming in the Premier League. He left in a bid to break his fabled trophy duck.
Said curse was lifted in 2024-25 when becoming a Bundesliga title winner. Kane has found the target on 119 occasions for Bayern through just 125 games. Records have continued to tumble around him in German football.
Kane was back doing what he does best in his latest outing, as he bagged a match-winning brace in a 2-0 Champions League victory over Union Saint-Gilloise. He also missed a penalty, crashing a spot-kick against the crossbar, which would have landed him another hat-trick and match ball.
Penalty miss cost Kane another Champions League hat-trick
Afterwards, with Bayern seeing Kim Min-jae dismissed just after the hour mark, Kane spoke with Belgian media outlet VTM. He said of breaking down dogged opposition in European competition: “We expected Union to be stubborn. They showed their best side in the first half. We lacked a bit of energy without the ball, and we weren't sharp enough on the ball. They were dangerous a few times. We should actually be happy that it was still 0-0 at half-time.
“In the second half, we were able to put Union under much more pressure. We were better on the ball and took our chances. Even when we were down to 10 men, we were always in control. Union is certainly not an easy team to play against, so we can be satisfied with this victory.”
Kane added on fluffing his lines from 12 yards, having already converted from the spot 10 minutes into the second-half: “Luckily, that mistake didn't affect the result. I scooped the ball up a bit too hard. I can only learn from this, which is why I practice so much on penalties.”
Alderweireld teases ex-Spurs team-mate Kane
Kane was then introduced to former Spurs colleague Alderweireld, who was working as a pundit. They spent six years together in north London between 2015 and 2021. Kane said: “How are you, Toby? We haven't spoken in a while, but I hope you and your family are doing well. Let's see each other soon.”
Alderweireld, who also spent time in England on loan at Southampton, responded with - as he aimed a jibe at Kane’s uncharacteristic penalty miss: “We've shared so many wonderful moments together.
“When I hear my former Tottenham team-mate, it's always special. In the 2014-15 season, when I was still playing for Southampton for a year, Kane was called a ‘one-season wonder’. From then on, he's scored at least 30 penalties every season! He's a fantastic person, but also a true winner. After every training session, he'd take at least 15 penalties. From now on, that'll be 16, right? Because he missed one!”
World Cup quest: Kane wants club honours before England duty
Kane enjoyed his breakthrough season at Tottenham in 2014-15, as he plundered 31 goals across all competitions. He would never drop below 20 again, with 40 being passed in 2017-18. As well as being Spurs’ greatest ever marksman, a similar record is held with England - with the Three Lions’ talismanic captain finding the target on 78 occasions for his country.
He will be spearheading a charge for World Cup glory this summer, as the likes of Alderweireld watch on from afar, and will be hoping to enter that tournament with more club honours to his name.
Victory over Union has kept Bayern second in the Champions League table, with automatic qualification for the last 16 being secured. At home, Vincent Kompany’s side remain unbeaten in 2025-26 and sit 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings.
