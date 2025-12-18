‘Harry Kane is in Lennart Karl’s shadow’ - Bayern Munich’s 17-year-old wonderkid likened to Lionel Messi & challenged to match Cristiano Ronaldo levels

He is causing quite a stir, with ex-Bayern midfielder Hamann telling JeffBet: “Lennart Karl was asked who his idol was, and he said Lionel Messi. I don't think there's any surprise there. Messi dominated world football for the last 15 years with his low centre of gravity and the way he dribbles. Karl dribbles in a very similar way, there are many other similarities when you watch him play.

“Karl has played around 20 games for Bayern and been fantastic, but you don't want to compare him to someone who has dominated football for 15 years. They do play in a very similar way, though.

“He's taking all the headlines in Germany at the moment and carrying the attack. People are saying Kane is in Karl's shadow at the moment. Look at the game against Arsenal, Karl was the one who scored and was the most efficient player going forward. He's undroppable at the moment. If there was a Champions League semi-final or final tomorrow, Karl plays, Jamal Musiala, will need to work his way back into the team. The positive is that Musiala doesn't have to rush back from his injury. He'll have to do very well to replace Karl.”

