Harry Kane aims dig after scoring late equaliser as Bayern Munich's 16-game winning streak ends against Union Berlin
Kane's late equaliser rescues a point
Union Berlin went ahead midway through the first half through centre-back Danilho Doekhi. Parity was restored shortly before the break, however, as Luis Diaz bagged a goal of the season contender, finding the far corner past Frederik Rønnow from an incredibly tight angle.
Doekhi netted his and Union Berlin's second in the 83rd minute, which the home side felt was enough to secure victory against the defending Bundesliga champions. However, Kane popped up with the equaliser in second half injury time to maintain Bayern's unbeaten start to the season.
The England captain, though, aimed a thinly veiled dig at Union Berlin at full time, in a clash the striker concedes was a 'tough game'. The capital side may sit 10th in the Bundesliga but have lost just one of their opening six home league games this season.
'It was a tough game'
After the game, Kane was asked about the match itself, to which he replied: "It was a tough game. We expected a battle and a lot of long balls. Many decisions and small fouls went against us today.
"It wasn't our best game, but we stayed focused and managed to equalise. That's football, there are games like today where things go against you. We'll take the point"
Despite the stalemate at Union Berlin, Bayern still have a nigh-on unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga. Indeed, Vincent Kompany's side are six points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim, following Saturday's early action.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen eased to a 6-0 win over table footers Heidenheim, while Borussia Dortmund were held to a draw with Hamburg having conceded a 97th minute equaliser.
Kane gunning for the Torjägerkanone
Kane's late header, meanwhile, was his 13th league goal of the season as the former Tottenham man looks to fire Bayern to back-to-back Bundesliga trophies. Kane has now scored at least seven more goals than any other player in the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign as he looks to land a third successive 'Torjägerkanone'.
The goal ended something of a mini-drought for Kane, who'd failed to score in his last two league appearances with Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. Ahead of Saturday's draw, the 32-year-old had scored just two goals in four matches, both of which came in a 4-1 DFB-Pokal win at FC Koln.
Kane made history earlier this season having become the fastest player to reach 100 goals with a club in one of Europe's top five leagues, reaching the milestone in just 104 appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland had both previously shared the record, having reached a century of goals in 105 outings.
Bayern face testing UCL tie later this month
Bayern will have hoped to have headed into the international break on a high this weekend as they return to league duties in two weeks' time with the welcome of Freiburg. FC Hollywood need to get back to winning ways after the domestic hiatus as they face a testing Champions League clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal later this month.
Bayern have won all four European games this season having beaten Chelsea, Pafos, Club Brugge and PSG to maintain a 100% start to the league phase of Europe's elite club competition. Arsenal, too, have won their opening four Champions League matches and are, along with Inter, the only three teams to boast a 100% record so far.
Saturday's draw will have been a blow for Union Berlin, who are now winless in three following the 2-2 stalemate. Union have now won only one of their last six league games, that a 2-1 win over Gladbach last month.
