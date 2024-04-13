No rest for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich choose to play star striker against Koln despite Bundesliga title hopes being in tatters - and it's just four days until crucial Arsenal Champions League second leg
Harry Kane was denied a rest by Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of facing Arsenal as the striker was named in the starting lineup against Koln.
- Questionable selection decision by Tuchel
- Kane named in the starting line-up against Koln
- Striker will potentially play three matches within a week