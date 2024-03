'Nothing is won yet' - Granit Xhaka reveals he is still scarred by Arsenal title race collapse as Bayer Leverkusen chase down Bundesliga crown Granit XhakaArsenalBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueBundesliga

Granit Xhaka is taking nothing for granted after his experience with Arsenal, despite Bayer Leverkusen's 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.