Graham Potter Ajax
Richard Mills

Graham Potter rejects Ajax's offer as Dutch club fall short of matching ex-Chelsea manager's salary demands

Ajax Graham Potter Chelsea Transfers Brighton Eredivisie Premier League

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has reportedly turned down the Ajax manager role as the Dutch giants allegedly could not match his salary demands.

  • Potter not managed since Chelsea sacking in 2023
  • Ex-Brighton boss linked with vacant Ajax job
  • Offer rejected as club couldn't match salary demands
