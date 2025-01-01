'This is getting ridiculous!' - Marcus Rashford issues furious response to latest Man Utd exit reports

AFPRitabrata Banerjee'This is getting ridiculous!' - Marcus Rashford issues furious response to latest Man Utd exit reportsM. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueMarcus Rashford hit out at media report that claimed he met Gareth Bale's former agency to speed up his Manchester United exit.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford rubbished the news of meeting a new agencyWas rumoured to have met Bale's former agency Rashford linked with a move away from Man UtdFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱