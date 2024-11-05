Ryan Reynolds Salford Brian McFadden Keith DuffyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Gary Neville & Ryan Reynolds need to watch out!' - Brian McFadden reveals Premier League title dream at Chorley as Boyzone & Westlife stars aim to eclipse Wrexham & Salford after investing in sixth-tier club

WrexhamSalford CityShowbizChorleyLeague OneLeague Two

Gary Neville and Ryan Reynolds have been told to “watch out” as Westlife and Boyzone stars dare to dream of Premier League title glory at Chorley.

  • Hollywood co-owners thriving in North Wales
  • Class of '92 battling away in League Two
  • Pop stars have ambitious plans in Lancashire
