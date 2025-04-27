Liverpool Man Utd Getty/GOAL
Gary Neville makes 'painful' admission that Man Utd's reign as England's most successful club is over with Liverpool's 20th Premier League title set to 'cause tremors & heartache' at Old Trafford

Gary Neville insists that Liverpool potentially winning their 20th league title should cause "tremors" at Manchester United.

  • Liverpool poised to win 20th title
  • Will join Manchester United on that number
  • Due to European Cups, will become most successful English club
