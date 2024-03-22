'A brilliant opportunity' - Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane could miss BOTH of England's upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium as door opens for Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney
England boss Gareth Southgate says Harry Kane's absence offers Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney a "brilliant opportunity" to shine in his side's attack.
- England face Brazil and Belgium
- Striker Kane could miss both games
- Watkins & Toney have 'brilliant opportunity'