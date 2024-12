South America's giants are signing big name players, throwing massive parties for the Club World Cup, as tournament offers large financial reward

The Club World Cup is coming to the United States, whether fans in United States are ready or not. Governing body FIFA has worked to entice local fans with the promise of European clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich showing up on American shores to play competitive matches.

But don’t discount the presence of teams from the Americas as a factor that could put more fans in seats and move more tickets.