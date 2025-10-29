Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man Utd coach claims Cristiano Ronaldo would swap 1,000 goals for World Cup glory - but warns Portugal star 2026 success is a 'big ask'
Ronaldo eye maiden World Cup title
After watching his closest rival Lionel Messi lift the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Ronaldo seems hungry to win the coveted prize in North America next year to restore parity in the GOAT debate, which the Argentina legend has been leading for the past three years. While Ronaldo has won a couple of Nations League and a European Championship title, it's the World Cup that could ultimately settle who between Ronaldo and Messi is the greatest in their era.
In the qualifying stage, Ronaldo has displayed fine form for Portugal and with five goals in four matches, he is his nation's top goal-scorer. Portugal are just one win away from securing their berth in the World Cup next year and that can be achieved on November 13, when they face Ireland in the fifth match in their group. In the Seleccao's last qualifying game against Hungary, which ended in a 2-2 draw, the 40-year-old scored a brace, which helped him go past former Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz's tally to become the all-time leading goal-scorer in the World Cup qualifying rounds, with 41 strikes in 50 appearances.
'Ronaldo would swap 1,000 goals for World Cup'
Meulensteen was speaking to CasinoHawks, who offer the latest online casinos, and said: "Cristiano Ronaldo would swap his 1000 goals for World Cup glory, I think he would. The World Cup is exceptional. Don't get me wrong, Portugal has exceptionally good players but I tell you what, it's bloody hard to win the World Cup. Just go back to the World Cup final with Argentina and France.
"It ended up 3-3 with two exceptional players, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, both performing unbelievably. To be honest, Portugal will definitely say, ‘Listen, we've got possibly one of the best squads to go into a World Cup for years,’ but it's a big ask."
Ronaldo determined to achieve 1,000 goals
The evergreen Al-Nassr star, who is the all-time highest scorer in the Champions League and international football, is looking to further cement his legacy as he now wants to become the first player in history to reach four figures on the competitive goal front. He is within sight of that target after maintaining remarkable individual standards in the Saudi Pro League. Prolific strike rates have been enjoyed for Sporting CP, United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Portugal.
Ronaldo missed out on yet another trophy
Since completing a sensational transfer to the Middle East in 2023, Ronaldo has achieved phenomenal success at an individual level and has broken multiple records in Saudi Arabia. However, he is yet to win any major silverware. Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Al-Nassr invested heavily in their squad as they brought in European stars like Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martinez. While they have made a strong start to their league campaign, having won all of their games thus far, Al-Nassr crashed out of the Saudi Kings Cup of Champions round of 16 stage after losing 2-1 against reigning Al-Ittihad on Tuesday. Jorge Jesus' side next face Al Feiha in a Saudi Pro League clash on Saturday.
