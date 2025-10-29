Ex-Man Utd coach claims Cristiano Ronaldo would swap 1,000 goals for World Cup glory - but warns Portugal star 2026 success is a 'big ask'

After watching his closest rival Lionel Messi lift the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, Ronaldo seems hungry to win the coveted prize in North America next year to restore parity in the GOAT debate, which the Argentina legend has been leading for the past three years. While Ronaldo has won a couple of Nations League and a European Championship title, it's the World Cup that could ultimately settle who between Ronaldo and Messi is the greatest in their era.

In the qualifying stage, Ronaldo has displayed fine form for Portugal and with five goals in four matches, he is his nation's top goal-scorer. Portugal are just one win away from securing their berth in the World Cup next year and that can be achieved on November 13, when they face Ireland in the fifth match in their group. In the Seleccao's last qualifying game against Hungary, which ended in a 2-2 draw, the 40-year-old scored a brace, which helped him go past former Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz's tally to become the all-time leading goal-scorer in the World Cup qualifying rounds, with 41 strikes in 50 appearances.