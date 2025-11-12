Ex-Chelsea star Oscar rushed to hospital due to 'cardiological changes' after losing consciousness during bike test at Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo president Julio Casares has since offered an update on the midfielder. He says he has spoken to Oscar in hospital and offered some detail on what happened at the training ground before he was rushed to hospital.

"I just wanted to inform you that São Paulo, as is customary, conducts group health assessments of its athletes every year in preparation for the following season. Especially since the preseason starts on January 11th, it will be important, and we are bringing forward some of the exams," he told ESPN Brasil.

"Today, the Albert Einstein team was there, a large number of professionals, and a cardiac incident was detected in the athlete Oscar. We were surprised at the time, but he recovered quickly. The team and professionals took him to the Albert Einstein hospital, and he is undergoing tests. I spoke with him in the afternoon; he interacted well, with messages, he is doing very well, and now we have to wait for the results of these tests and wish him a speedy recovery. He is a great athlete who has benefited from the institution and receives very important support.

"Right now, the focus is on Oscar's recovery and reassuring his family that the initial results are already positive. Now, we need a technical evaluation and a diagnosis of what actually happened. Our leaders will speak about it; I have another commitment, but I'm certain that Oscar will recover."