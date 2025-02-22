Manchester United GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Relegation' trends on X as Everton fans taunt Man Utd with brutal 'going down' chants after watching woeful Red Devils fall apart at Goodison Park

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueEverton vs Manchester UnitedEverton

Everton fans started a "going down" chant after going 2-0 up against Manchester United, while "relegation" began trending on X shortly after.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd trailing 2-0 at half-time against Everton
  • Beto & Doucoure score past leaky United defence
  • Everton fans sing "going down" chants to add insult to injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches